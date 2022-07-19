LG reviews preparations for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in J&K UT

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting of senior officials to review the preparations for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in J&K UT.

The meeting was attended by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, HUDD; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Information and Higher Education Departments; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, besides other senior administrative officers, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, in person and through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor was briefed by Commissioner/Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department, Smt Mandeep Kour about the arrangements being made and coordination at district, municipal corporations, panchayat level for public participation in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Interacting with the Senior Officials, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, the Lt Governor said the celebration from 13 to 15 August 2022 is a matter of pride and invokes the feelings of patriotism in the heart of every citizen.

It was informed that intensive IEC activities shall be organised by Departments of Information, Culture, Higher Education, School Education and Youth Services and Sports. Besides, Deputy Commissioners will set up panchayat level committees of officers, PRIs, Students, NCC/NSS cadets, colleges, socio-cultural organisations, political parties and Red Cross for distribution of Flags.

The Administrative Secretaries briefed the Lt Governor on the plans and preparations made by their respective departments for Har Ghar Tiranga programme under Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

It was further informed that the action plan has been prepared to organise essay competition, debate and symposiums in schools/Colleges on different topics celebrating the spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Lt Governor issued directions for organizing competition on National Anthem Singing and felicitating the best performers at District, Divisional and UT level functions of Independence Day celebrations.

The Lt Governor asked the Secretary RDD to procure at least one lakh flags made by the members of SHGs.

The Lt Governor also instructed for identification of the families and houses of freedom fighters where Police Bands will play tunes, besides organising one week Prabhat Pheri programs involving students, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers celebrating the memory of heroes of our freedom struggle.

Home Department would ensure Tricolor is unfurled at all the offices of its different wings including all Police Stations. Swachhata Abhiyan shall be organised at all the panchayats as well as urban areas, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor further issued directions for promoting and exhibiting the spirit of Har Ghar Tiranga through all the Government websites and Social Media Handles.

Later, Deputy Commissioners of various districts also apprised the Lt Governor about the preparations and plans for Har Ghar Trianga programme.