VC lays foundation stone of faculty residence at Bhaderwah Campus

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Feb 20: Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof Manoj Kumar Dhar today laid the foundation stone of faculty residence at Bhaderwah Campus of the University.

The Vice Chancellor was on three day visit to Bhaderwah to inaugurate the three- day Winter Carnival at Jai Valley, Bhaderwah. Under this Carnival, Skiing Adventure was organised in collaboration with 4- Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army, Bhaderwah Development Authority, District Administration, Doda and University of Jammu.

Prof Dhar hoped that such festivals will lead to more tourist inflow in the region during the coming months. He mentioned about the long association of JU with Indian Army, particularly 4RR and hoped that such collaborative programmes will be held in future also.

During the visit, Prof Dhar also took stock of the ongoing developmental / academic activities at Bhaderwah Campus.

Besides this, the Vice Chancellor initiated the resumption of work on the languishing projects such as Boys Hostel, Girls Hostel and Professor / HOD quarters at Bhaderwah Campus.

Speaking to the media persons, Prof Manoj K Dhar said that directions have been passed to the works department of the University of Jammu to complete all the construction work under languishing projects within the stipulated time.

While stressing upon the faculty members/ non teaching staff to contribute for the development of Bhaderwah Campus, the Vice Chancellor said that there is a need to put more efforts to make this campus one of the best offsite campuses of the University of Jammu.

Those present on the occasion, included Rector Bhaderwah Campus Prof Rahul Gupta, Prof Sanjana Kaul, Co- chairperson Campus Cultural Committee, Special Secretary to Vice Chancellor Dr Neeraj Sharma. Dr Imran Farooq PRO to Vice Chancellor, Academic Coordinator Dr Kuljeet Singh, Assistant Registrar Sheikh Mujeeb, Heads of the Departments Dr Jatinder Manhas, Dr Neeraj Sharma, Dr Sunil Bhardwaj, Dr Cherring Tandop. Dr Shayan Javed, Dr Ashok Sharma, Dr Abid Sarwar and Mohammad Avias.