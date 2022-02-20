BJP attributes prevailing political ills to Cong, NC

Surinder Singh Gilli joins BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 20: Tracing the genesis of separatist tendencies across the country and terror campaign in Jammu and Kashmir to poison injected during the Khilafat Movement in early years of the last century, Pradesh BJP today cautioned against anti-national acts being perpetrated by elements inimical to unity, integrity and sovereignty of India.

“If analyzed, the on-going tirade on Hijab is also the manifestation of the seeds of hatred sown decades ago”, J&K BJP general secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul said while welcoming a prominent social activist Surinder Singh Gilli and his supporters into the party fold at Bantalab here at a well-attended public meeting.

Koul also attributed the prevailing political ills across the country to the Congress, the creation of a British national by Hume in 1889 and said this followed certain movements including the Khilafat Movement. He said the creation of the Congress was not a good omen for the country.

Referring to the role of National Conference, the avatar of the Muslim Conference, he slammed the party for observing July 13 as the so-called Martyrs Day, which ironically relates to the atrocities committed on minorities in 1931.

Koul said the BJP is well poised to restore national pride and make India a world leader. He said the party got a big fillip in 1989 when the cadre of various political parties joined the BJP which was a logical beginning of the new era of politics in the country. He said this had to happen as streams have to ultimately merge in the big ocean-the BJP.

The general secretary (Organisation) also recalled the abrogation of Article 370 under the premiership of visionary Mr Narendra Modi and said soon after the BJP declared the Accession Day as holiday as on this historic day, Maharaja Hari Singh had signed the instrument of accession.

Speaking on the occasion senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana exuded the confidence that under the bold leadership of the Prime Minister, all the regions and sub regions of Jammu and Kashmir will grow as vibrant units with opportunities of progress to all, without any discrimination or any favour of appeasement.

Describing the Delimitation Commission as an independent, autonomous and non-partisan constitutional body, Rana said the draft report of the Commission is aimed at providing equitable political empowerment to each individual in J&K which is the essence of democracy and this definitely is threatening the hegemony of a particular section of the UT who consider J&K as their feudal fiefdom and so they are jittery, nervous and frustrated. He said the Commission works under a constitutional scheme and once in public domain, the people of J&K UT will be able to register their observations / objections but some among those crying hoarse today have already through their associate members in closed doors endorsed the report before the Commission. So why this drama, he asked.

Rana said the Jammu region will be empowered politically, economically and socially and see a new era.

Member Parliament Jugal Kishore described the BJP as a mass movement, which is traversing on the path of nation building in a big way.

Former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas also spoke on the occasion and spelled out the revolutionary measures taken across the country during the past seven years.

Pradesh BJP vice president Sham Lal Sharma said that Jammu and Kashmir is poised to a new era of peace, progress and development, as the Centre is committed to see the Union Territory through from the difficult phase it has undergone, especially during the past over three decades.

The senior leaders congratulated Surinder Singh Gilli, his brother Devender Singh Sarpanch and all their supporters on their joining the party.