NC, Cong, PDP did criminal injustice with tribals: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 20: BJP J&K UT president, Ravinder Raina today alleged that National Conference (NC), Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did Criminal injustice with Tribals during last over six decades of their rule in J&K.

Addressing the J&K BJP ST Morcha Workers at BJP Headquarter, here, today party president, Ravinder Raina lambasted NC, Congress & PDP for doing criminal injustice with Tribals including Gujjars, Bakerwals, Gaddi and Sippy communities in J&K.

J&K BJP Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha held meeting of its State Executive Committee at party headquarter which was chaired by Ravinder Raina along with ST Morcha president, Choudhary Haroon.

State general secretary, Choudhary Roshan Hussain conducted meeting proceedings.

Meeting was attended by all the Morcha office barriers including vice presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, executive members and district presidents.

Agenda of the meeting was to strengthen the BJP on grassroot level especially in Tribal areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder Raina took NC, Congress & PDP to task for discriminating with Tribals including Gujjars, Bakerwals, Gaddi and Sippy Communities in J&K. He said that BJP ensured rights of Tribals after 70 years. He said that NC and Congress used Tribals of Jammu and Kashmir only for vote bank whereas BJP fulfilled all the demands of ST community like FRC, political reservation. He added that BJP always believes on “Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vishwas”.

Choudhary Haroon discussed the forthcoming organizational programmes. He assured the senior party leadership that they will approach every member from Tribal communities to support BJP and strengthen the hands of PM Narendra Modi and added that they are with BJP.