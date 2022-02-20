Dr Farooq calls for larger role of women in decision, policy making

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 20: Stating that the National Conference has all along been striving for gender equality, party president Dr Farooq Abdullah today emphasized on political empowerment of women and their larger role in policy and decision making.

Involvement of women in decision making and policy planning is necessary for achieving comprehensive, unbiased and sustainable development, which will eventually lead to harmonious growth of the society”, Dr Abdullah said while interacting with the newly constituted NC Provincial Women Wing at a function here this afternoon.

Provincial president of the Women Wing, Satwant Kour Dogra introduced the new office bearers at the brief function. Among others, Provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta was also present on the occasion.

Dr Abdullah referred to measures taken by the National Conference over the years for women empowerment and emancipation, saying this is necessary for promoting leadership roles among them.

Congratulating the newly appointed office bearers, Farooq said that due to the prevailing situation the women of Jammu and Kashmir have been the worst sufferers. Discrimination and depravity at the societal and domestic-level with our mothers and sisters is not unknown in this part of the world, he added.

“Rising unemployment and inflation in J&K is also having a cascading effect on our promising women. However, it is elating to see that girls are second to none and, in fact, they have been excelling in various fields, especially education. Having women in politics, it goes without saying that it will attune party policies towards the needs of women and prepare them for the leadership roles to face the challenges of the present and future. I hope that the newly elected functionaries will help in strengthening the party at grass root level and also in peacemaking and development in the region,” he added.

Provincial president Women Wing Satwant Kour Dogra recalled the opportunities provided by the National Conference since its inception by offering a vibrant platform to women to excel in politics, administration and other spheres of activity. In this context, she referred to the pioneering role of Begum Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah, especially in female literacy.

The Provincial Committee of Women Wing included Atiqa Jan, DDC Member from Mandi, Poonch is nominated as senior vice president whereas Hamida Rana from Mendhar, Khurshida Begum from Rajouri, Rama Sambyal from Samba, Soma Devi from Hiranagar, Rama Gupta from Udhampur, Pushpa Dogra from Chenani, Asha Mehra from Jammu, Shamah Begum from Ramban and Raj Kaur from Jammu are nominated as vice presidents.

Seema Mehra and Manveer Kaur, both from Jammu (Urban) are nominated as Provincial Secretaries

Shamim Akhtar, DDC Member from Moughla, Shamim Begum DDC Member from Dansal, Rubina Begum Bhat DDC Member from Inderwal, Anju Grover and Veena Mangotra from Jammu and Praveen Sila from Reasi are nominated as Joint Secretaries.

Also present on the occasion included former Ministers Ch Mohd Ramzan, Nazir Ahmed Gurezi, Abdul Gani Malik; YNC Provincial president Ajaz Jan, Ex- MLA Bimla Luthra, Ex-MLA Ghulam Rasool Naz, Ex- MLC Depinder Kaur, DDC Member Begum Suraiya, District president Jammu (R ) Daljeet Sharma, District president Reasi Asha Devi, District president Kathua (R) Ashu Rajput, District president Samba Rajni Devi, Dr Sheikh Amina, District vice president Jammu Charanjeet Deol and Shakuntala Devi.

Meanwhile, a delegation of NC Legal Cell, led by its Provincial president DS Chouhan advocate hailed the decision of rejecting the Delimitation Commission draft, saying that the proposals are contrary to the urges and aspirations of the people.

Delegations of Labour Cell and Central Zone Committee, respectively led by Nar Singh Provincial president of the Cell and Central Zone led by Zonal president Babu Rampaul discussed the organizational matters with the party president.