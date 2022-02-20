SKUAST-Jammu Startups awarded

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 20: Startups incubated at SKUAST-Jammu, won 1st and 3rd position at the ‘Startup Competition for Enterprising Teams with Million Dollar Ideas”, organized by IIT Jammu’s Institute Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development Centre (I2EDC).

Ahmer Bashir Shah has won the first prize along-with a cash award of Rs one lakh among 130 contestants from various higher educational institutes of J&K. His innovative business idea revolves around the focus area of waste to wealth conversion which involves converting human hair waste to a natural, nutrient rich agri-input fertilizer which can be easily used by the farmers.

Another incubate Mansi Sharma, won the third prize in the same event having a cash prize of Rs 25000 for her innovative business idea revolving around the concept of animal nutrition, health and well-being. Three batches of incubates, comprising a total of 32 start-ups have already been trained by the incubator at SKUAST-Jammu whereas the training of 4th batch is under progress.

Prof J P Sharma, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu, in his message said that SKUAST-Jammu will turn up into innovation and entrepreneurship hub in near future. He congratulated Ahmer Bashir Shah and Mansi Sharma; incubates of Agri Business incubator, SKUAST-J for bringing laurels to the institute.

Development of agri entrepreneurship has been one of the core goals of Prof J P Sharma, Vice Chancellor and he has been working tirelessly for achieving this goal. The Agri Business Incubator powered by RKVY-RAFTAAR Project of Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Govt of India has been set up at SKUAST-J under his able guidance and support with an aim to promote agri-entrepreneurship.