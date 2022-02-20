Dogri album ‘Mere Laado Di Mehndi’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 20: Major General Ranjan Mahajan, SM, ADG, NCC, Team Jammu’s chairman, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, AK Agarwal, Chief Engineer, Project Sampark today jointly released Dogri album “Mere Laado Di Mehndi”, sung by Shambhavi Jamwal and Rinku Mansarwala.

In his welcome address, Brigadier (Retd) Brijender Singh, father of the young singer informed that the song has been prepared with the aim of promoting Dogri culture and language. The song has been written and produced by Sarika Jamwal. The song was pictured in Jammu at various locations and depicts the heart touching love and affection between a brother and sister.

While congratulating Shambhavi Jamwal, Rinku Mansarwala and other co-artists, chief guest Major General, Ranjan Mahajan said that youth of the country is full of talent and the only need is to channelize their positive energies in different fields. He hoped that the Dogri album would not just stand in J&K and but in the entire country.

Chairman Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal and Chief Engineer, Project Sampark, A K Agarwal also wished good luck to entire team for their future endeavours and highlighted that Shambhavi Jamwal is a budding singer of Jammu and has worked for Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and now actively involved in ‘Road Safety Campaign’. She is pursuing her graduation in Film and Television Production from Amity University, Noida.

They also appreciated the talent of noted singer Rinku Mansarwala, who is die hard Dogri lover and promoter and is famous for many of his Dogri Songs.

The song has been produced by Pitch Venture Production Private Limited Noida in association with AR Music Production Delhi. The song will be available on the official YouTube channel of Shambhavi Jamwal.

Prominent persons including BDO (Retd) Pawan Singh Jamwal, Vipijeet Singh Pathania, AEE (Retd), Football Coach, Bishamber Singh and Navdeep Singh Baloria were also present.