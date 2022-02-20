BoDs of Citizens Cooperative Bank call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 20: A delegation comprising the Board of Directors of The Citizens Cooperative Bank Ltd. Jammu, today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation headed by Parveen Kumar Sharma, Chairman of the Bank accompanied by Surinder Singh and Rajesh Tandon, Managing Director, apprised the Lt Governor about the functioning of the Bank and concerning issues of Cooperative banks in J&K.

They also submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor to redress the issues of Co-operative Banks in order to enable these banks raise their equity and improve financial parameters as per the regulators standard.

The Lt Governor was further apprised that The Citizens Cooperative Bank Ltd. Jammu is having eleven branches and four Extension counters catering to the banking needs of people and extending credit to its members to fulfill their financial needs.

The Lt Governor gave a patient listening to the issues put forth and assured all possible assistance from the UT Government on merit. He impressed upon the management of the Co-operative Bank to continue working with dedication and spirit of service to the people.