Delimitation Commission ignored all parameters: Mir

*Cong stands with aggrieved people: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Feb 20: JKPCC president G A Mir along with Working president Raman Bhalla and a team of senior leaders addressed an impressive gathering at Rajouri to take stock of the resentment against the proposed Delimitation report apart from the ongoing membership drive of the party.

Organised by the District Congress Committee led by president Shabir Ahmed Khan, the gathering was attended, former MLA Ashok Sharma, JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Pranab Shagotra, Gajan Singh, Jatin Sharma besides all prominent local Congress leaders, Councillors, Sarpanches, Panches and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir strongly criticised the leaked delimitation report which has disturbed and perturbed the people across regions and districts as well as assembly segments. The report is yet to be made public but series of protests are taking place at most of the areas. He called upon the party’s rank and file to work together to bring the Congress back to power in J&K. He said Congress during its rule implemented several projects in the interest of citizens. It was the Congress which ensured rapid development of every nook and corner of J&K.

He claimed that after BJP came to power, development has come to standstill and corruption has taken over. He also highlighted issue of lack of coordination between the officers of the line departments. He said govt failed to work with devotion, dedication and make outcome-based endeavours to yield fruitful results on the ground. Stressing on time-bound redressal of public concerns, Mir advised the public representatives and officers to make coordinated efforts to ensure that the genuine issues of the public are redressed in a time-bound manner to mitigate their sufferings.

JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla pledged to work and function under the ambit and provisions of Indian National Congress and undertake to work at the grass root level to strengthen the party. He lauded the party workers for their dedicated efforts in reaching up to the common people during the Corona virus pandemic, lockdown and asked them to further galvanize their efforts in the multi-dimensional fields, particularly post-Covid period when the whole socio-economic structure of the common masses was badly hit and every unit of population require to overhaul itself.

JKPCC chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma said it is unfortunate that the Government of India seems to have misplaced priorities for Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, one fails to understand the reasons for the delay in the decisions of urgent nature when it comes to J&K. He observed that people in J&K are badly reeling under severe pressure of economic depression caused due to their wrong policies. Administratively also the people in J&K feel suffocated and are waiting eagerly for a democratically elected government to address their sufferings.

Senior leaders Ashok Sharma ( Ex-MLA). District president and DDC VC, Rajouri Shabir Khan also spoke on the occasion and raised local issues.