Varsha Bansal takes over as chairperson FICCI J&K, Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Mar 30: During its 42nd governing body meet here, Varsha Bansal has taken over as the sixth chairperson of FICCI FLO Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh (JKL) chapter.

A handout stated that under Varsha Bansal’s leadership, the chapter will continue to build on a strong foundation further deepening its impact.

At the heart of her vision lies a powerful belief: “When a woman rises, the community rises.”

“Guided by this philosophy, the focus for the year will be on the holistic upliftment of women, strengthening existing initiatives while fostering new collaborations, building meaningful partnerships and creating greater opportunities for growth,” said Varsha soon after taking over charge of FLO.

She further said that FLO JKL will work towards enhancing community networks, encouraging collaboration and driving initiatives that contribute to broader socio-economic development, ensuring that empowerment translates into meaningful and sustained impact.

With Varsha Bansal at the helm, the chapter looks forward to a year of purpose-driven initiatives and transformative growth.

The outgoing chairperson, Aarti Choudhary, was appreciated for her exemplary work throughout the year and she was felicitated for her contributions.