Kavinder meets PM

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, March 30: HP Governor, Kavinder Gupta here today called on PM Modi.

This was the first meeting of Kavinder with PM after assuming the charge of Himachal Pradesh (HP) Governor.

During meeting, Gupta discussed various matters related to the development and welfare of Himachal Pradesh.

He apprised the PM of several significant initiatives being implemented in HP and mentioned about Drug-Free Himachal Campaign and TB-Free Himachal Campaign to improve public health and promote social well-being. Kavinder highlighted that Himachal has been taking steps toward natural farming.

He claimed that a growing number of farmers and orchardists in the State are gradually adopting chemical-free agricultural practices.

The Governor stressed on the need to further promote and expand these initiatives to enable the hill State to fully embrace sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture, thereby ensuring long-term environmental protection and improved livelihoods for farmers.

Gupta further emphasized that continued support and guidance from the Central Government would be vital in accelerating the developmental initiatives.