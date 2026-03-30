Patanjali institutions celebrate 32nd Sanyas Diwas of Swami Ramdev

Excelsior Correspondent

HARIDWAR, Mar 30: Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Yogpeeth celebrated Ramnavmi as 32nd Sanyas Diwas of Swami Ramdev.

Speaking on the occasion Swami Ramdev informed that in the last 32 years, they have worked a lot through Patanjali Yogpeeth.

“In the areas of medicine, health, education, employment, nature, environment, character building, nation building etc we have worked a lot in the last 32 years,” he maintained.

Swami Ramdev also said that Patanjali Gurukulam, Acharyakulam, Patanjali University and Bhartiya Shiksha Board have revolutionised the education system in India.

He said that those who lack spiritual qualities in them do not belong to Sanatan.

Acharya Balkrishan extended well wishes to Swami Ramdev Ji on his 32nd Sanyas Diwas.

He said that Swami Ramdev properly fulfilled the rituals and practices of a saint and lived the life of a quality seer while many other seers are also doing so strengthening the culture of Sanatan.

Acharya Balkrishan expressed proud that they were able to perform under the guidance of Swami Ramdev Ji.

Working incharge of Bhartiya Shiksha Board, N.P Singh said that Swami Ramdev has taken Indian culture to the international level.

Many seers of Patanjali, heads of other units of Patanjali, teachers and others were also present on this occasion.