Gul Panag inaugurates dental clinic ‘The Glowdent Studio’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 30: Under the name ‘The Glowdent Studio’, a state-of-the-art clinic dedicated to advanced dental care and aesthetic wellness was inaugurated here today by acclaimed actor, fitness icon and wellness advocate Gul Panag.

Located at Iqbal Lane, Nawabad, Sunjawan Road, ‘The Glowdent Studio’ aims to redefine oral healthcare by combining modern dentistry with aesthetic excellence, patient comfort and ethical practice.

Speaking on the occasion, Gul Panag appreciated the vision behind the clinic and emphasized the importance of preventive dental care and holistic wellness.

“Dental health is not just about a beautiful smile, it is deeply connected to overall health, confidence and well-being. It is heartening to see young professionals like Dr Alia Manzar creating world-class healthcare spaces in Jammu,” she said.

Founder and Chief Dental & Aesthetic Consultant, Dr Alia Manzar expressed gratitude to the guests and shared her vision for the clinic.

“The Glowdent Studio is a dream nurtured with passion, learning and a deep desire to offer ethical, high-quality dental and aesthetic care under one roof,” Dr Manzar said and thanked Gul Panag for gracing the occasion.

The event concluded with an interactive session, clinic walkthrough and warm engagement with guests.