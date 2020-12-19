Various delegations call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today met various delegations which included Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu and Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC) here at Raj Bhavan and listened to their concerning issues.

The delegation of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, Jammu, led by its President, Gohar Hafeez Fani and Laeeq Ahmad Naik, Missionary Incharge, apprised the Lt Governor about various peace initiatives and charitable programmes undertaken by the community for establishing peace and harmony in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The deputation also assured their cooperation in the overall welfare of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, books titled The philosophy of teachings of Islam, Life of Mohammad PBUH, The Revelation, Rationality, knowledge and Truth & World Crisis and Pathway to Peace, were also presented to LG.

Gurdev Singh, President Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC) thanked the UT and Central Governments for providing relief of Rs 5.5 lakhs to family of each Displaced Person (DPs) of 1947. He also expressed gratitude for providing equal rights to DPs of PoJK. The members of JKSAC put forth the issues and demands of DPs of 1947 which included registration of loss of lives, compensation for left out properties, Employment package for their wards, among others.

The delegation led by Senior Advocate and Chairman-Presidium ,Ved Raj Wazir handed over a memorandum on behalf of J&K HC Bar Association. The members of the delegation apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of the Bar Association Jammu which included financial assistance to the legal fraternity of Jammu province as aid to advocates, affected by Covid-19, to restore the earlier system of registration of documents by the Judicial officers, to create Family Court, State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission within Court Complex, Jammu.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with members of the delegations, observed that the J&K Government is taking various people-centric initiatives for the welfare of every section of the society aiming at holistic and equitable development of the UT.

The Lt Governor assured the members of delegations that the issues and genuine demands projected by them would be considered for redressal on merit. He further assured that the issues of DPs of 1947 would be taken up with concerned authorities in the Central Government.