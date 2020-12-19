Real Kashmir FC defeats George Telegraph SC by 2-1

IFA Shield Football tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: In a historical event, Real Kashmir FC beat George Telegraph SC in a close encounter to seize the 123rd Edition of the IFA shield Football tournament.

The match started with both the teams playing to their strengths in the attacking front, striving to break the deadlock to set their teams ahead in this memorable final. It was in the 35th minute that a penalty from the spot converted by Lukman found the back of the net to give the snow leopards a one goal lead at the end of the first 45 minutes.

George Telegraph SC fought back in the initial minutes of the second half and a beautiful through-ball from the midfield found the substitute right winger Gautam Das who equalized and set the teams at par.

RKFC came back stronger and Mason Robertson’s header from Danish Farooq’s free kick beat the goal keeper to give RKFC a one goal advantage. The scoreline now being 2-1.

George Telegraph SC gave everything they had in the last 12 minutes to find the equalizer and were rewarded a penalty in the closing stages but RKFC goalkeeper Mithun Samanta stood tall and saved the day for RKFC.

The match was competitive till the last moments of the 5 extra minutes added onto the clock but Real Kashmir FC held on. And with this victory, the club which was established in 2017 and qualified for the I-League from the 2019-20 season, has claimed its first top level national cup tournament title.

On this historic occasion, Sandeep Chattoo, Owner, Real Kashmir FC said, “It is a very emotional moment for all of us at RKFC. We are the first club from Kashmir to have won a national level tournament title. I am so proud of the way the team stood together and kept their composure even at the dying minutes of the match. I congratulate all the players and management for this historic achievement.”