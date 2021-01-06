Valley’s lone food testing lab de-notified

Otherwise also, there are very rare activities of food testing laboratories in UT of Jammu and Kashmir being known or effective in their purpose which gives not only a long bridle to the adulterators but a ”relief” too that no action was going to be taken against them. Whatever the case, the only laboratory in Kashmir valley supposed to be engaged in testing food samples has been barred from doing so by the Food Safety and Standards Association of India (FSSAI) as it has failed in getting accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Laboratories (NABL). Why the authorities failed in applying for and getting accreditation as required mandatorily from the NABL within the permitted time and even beyond, must be got known and accountability fixed. The plea that documentation and other paper work could not be completed in time neither carries any conviction nor is acceptable , however, the ”grace period” given by the NABL must be availed of so that the laboratory was authorised to resume its functions in February this year. The work so sensitive by nature, however, must be got done from their counterparts in Jammu and activities widened and intensified to be seen and felt performing to bring about perceptible results.