Mega hydro power projects

Since Jammu and Kashmir has enough potential for eco-friendly hydro power generation capacity but for whatever reasons, it has exploited so far only slightly over 16percent of the estimated 20000 MW of the potential,should be a compelling force to do more in the power sector. On the other hand, there is no dearth of the perpetually increasing demand for power and the gap between demand and supply is increasing which calls for the UT incessantly going in for indigenously harnessing and generating more electricity. More mega power projects are the only answer not only for meeting the ever increasing demand for power and attaining self-sufficiency but even exporting the surplus to other states or the National Grid and thus increase revenues. Towards that direction, undoubtedly, efforts are being made to exploit the available potential to the optimal level and power position , its availability and distribution therefore, is expected to vastly improve in the very near future. However, the deficit is as usual, beingfulfilled by importing power . Ratle Power and Unj Power projects like initiatives are landmark ones and only in December last year , Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council cleared 850 MW Ratle project in joint venture mode which is expected to be completed within three years. Referring to the Unjproject located in Kishtwar district considered to be one of the biggest, it was going to change the face of the power scenario of the UT. Taking further steps in the direction, recently signing by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir a Memorandum of Understanding for mega power projects with stipulation of ”return” of all the power projects to the UT after 40 years was aimed at guaranteeing the power management autonomy of the concerned power projects to the Government of Jammu and Kashmr The parties to the MoS being the UT Government and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is basically for the proper implementation of the Ratle HEP , Kirthai -2 HEP as also the execution of the SwalkotHEP , Uri -1 and Dulhasti stage -2 power projects . Since a huge investment by way of cost being Rs.34000 on these projects wasinvolved, not only proper execution of the works but adhering to the timelines of completion and commissioning of these projects had to be made sure. Any delays would entail cost escalation which under present strains on the economy due to COVID impact was by all counts to be avoided. Let the fate of Swalkot project for years in a row not visit other promising projects. Excepting one project , all other projects were in Doda district which pointed towards perceptible economic activities in the district getting generated. Not only that, avenues of large scale employment, both direct and indirect, would take place where mostly, the locals being beneficiaries would result in an overall perceptible progress in the concerned areas. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and MoSin the Prime Minister’s office Dr.Jitendra Singh being present on the occasion of signing of the MoS lent more purpose to it and a massive investment in the lucrative sector could be expected for which concerted efforts and administrative toning up process were imperative. Provisions favourable for the interests of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir , even on long term basis, in the sense incorporating a new clause in MoU of transferring back the projects after the stipulated period, assumes importance as the same has been done for the first time. How much a consumer used power per month , a uniform practice in Jammu and Kashmir is still not in vogue . While most of the consumers are paying electric bills as per metered reading , others were not and the decision of the Government in not being in “a position” to supplying electricity to anyone without metres in the near future would put in place an accepted and workable procedure. Gearing up for the pressures on demand for power by an expected increased pace in industrialisation in the UT which is estimated to be around additional 15 percent on an annual basis , the Government in power sector needed to do proper and meticulous planning.We expect, besides a turnaround in the non-stop supply of power in urban areas which agreeably has improved considerably, our rural areas too should enjoy round the clock power supply. We also expect that additional 19 power projects which were inaugurated on the occasion, would bring about considerable improvement in power distribution and management. Let us not now, anymore keep stretching the deadline of attaining power self-sufficiency beyond 2025 under the great emphasis beinglaid on “Atmanirbar Bharat” in Jammu and Kashmir. That will definitely be the real acid test of the performance of our power sector and the planners