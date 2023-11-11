V-Mart launches “Fashion Ka Pyar Har Tayohaar” campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: With an aim to add more glamour to the Diwali Festival, V-Mart Retail Ltd. (V-Mart), launched “Fashion Ka Pyar Har Tayohaar,” campaign here today.

Under the new campaign, V-Mart has added something for everyone, including an exclusive range of men’s and kids’ wear with colorful and playful designs.

The collection draws inspiration from the festive spirit of lights and features an exquisite range of trendy designs for ladies’ wear, men’s wear and kids’ wear.

The selection of women’s ethnic and casual wear includes stunning heavy designs that will add a touch of elegance to any festive occasion.

In addition to new campaign, to make this festive season even brighter and more joyful, V-Mart is offering special promotional offers.

On a purchase of Rs. 2,499 or more, customers can get a smart watch for only Rs. 199.

This incredible offer adds a touch of modern technology to your festive shopping.

Additionally, on a purchase of Rs. 4,999 or more, customers get a stylish duffle bag for just INR 199.

V-Mart continues to be the trusted destination for fashion-conscious customers, with fashion starting at just Rs. 99.”

With this festive collection, V-Mart aims to provide customers with a diverse range of choices to make their Diwali celebrations even more special with the latest and most stylish fashion trends.