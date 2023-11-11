Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Nov 10: Bajaj Auto Ltd in collaboration with New Style Fabricators Pvt Ltd here launched their much-anticipated passenger electric three-wheeler.
The product unveiling, which carried the theme ‘Technology Nayi, Bharosa Wahi’ (new technology, same trust), was graced by the presence of Regional Transport Officer, Jammu, Pankaj Bhagotra; Bajaj Auto officials-Shardendu Rai and Nikhil, Regional Sales and Service Manager, Neeraj Bhardwaj (ASM), representatives from NSF Bajaj including Dealer Principal Rohan Kotwal and General Manager, Sunil Raina.
A handout stated: “This passenger electric three wheeler is not just a mode of transport but is a promise of greener and more sustainable future. With a robust 8.9 kWh battery, the vehicle boasts an impressive range of 178 km, a certification from ARAI that stands as a testament to its efficiency and reliability.”
“The heart of this innovative 3-wheeler lies in its advanced technology, designed to provide commuters with an environmentally friendly and cost-effective mode of transportation. At its core is an IP67-rated advanced Li-ion battery, ensuring vehicle’s optimal performance even in adverse conditions. The two-speed automatic transmission makes for a seamless and effortless ride, while the Permanent Magnet Synchronous (PMS) motor delivers exceptional efficiency, contributing to vehicle’s impressive range and sustainability,” the handout maintained.
The launch of Bajaj RE E-Tec 9.0 represents a significant step forward in the journey towards a greener and more environmentally responsible world, and it reaffirms the commitment of Bajaj Auto and Paris Automobiles to provide their valued customers with the best in technology and mobility solutions.
Bajaj Auto, New Style Fabricators jointly launch electric 3-wheeler
