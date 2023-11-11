Bajaj Auto, New Style Fabricators jointly launch electric 3-wheeler

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: Bajaj Auto Ltd in collaboration with New Style Fabricators Pvt Ltd here launched their much-anticipated passenger electric three-wheeler.

The product unveiling, which carried the theme ‘Technology Nayi, Bharosa Wahi’ (new technology, same trust), was graced by the presence of Regional Transport Officer, Jammu, Pankaj Bhagotra; Bajaj Auto officials-Shardendu Rai and Nikhil, Regional Sales and Service Manager, Neeraj Bhardwaj (ASM), representatives from NSF Bajaj including Dealer Principal Rohan Kotwal and General Manager, Sunil Raina.

A handout stated: “This passenger electric three wheeler is not just a mode of transport but is a promise of greener and more sustainable future. With a robust 8.9 kWh battery, the vehicle boasts an impressive range of 178 km, a certification from ARAI that stands as a testament to its efficiency and reliability.”

“The heart of this innovative 3-wheeler lies in its advanced technology, designed to provide commuters with an environmentally friendly and cost-effective mode of transportation. At its core is an IP67-rated advanced Li-ion battery, ensuring vehicle’s optimal performance even in adverse conditions. The two-speed automatic transmission makes for a seamless and effortless ride, while the Permanent Magnet Synchronous (PMS) motor delivers exceptional efficiency, contributing to vehicle’s impressive range and sustainability,” the handout maintained.

The launch of Bajaj RE E-Tec 9.0 represents a significant step forward in the journey towards a greener and more environmentally responsible world, and it reaffirms the commitment of Bajaj Auto and Paris Automobiles to provide their valued customers with the best in technology and mobility solutions.