UTs of J&K, Ladakh to be developed on modern liens: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: After October 31, official date of bifurcation of J&K into two union territories of J&K and Ladakh, both the territories will witness the development in every sector i.e health, education and other basic amenities said Former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta at a joining programme at party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar here, today.

While addressing the function which was also attended by BJP general secretary, Yudhvir Sethi, district resident, Baldev Billawria, Vinay Gupta and Raj Kumar, Councillor, Gupta welcomed all the new entrants to party fold and said the BJP is the party of delivering and fulfilling the promises and does not involve itself in the vote bank politics.

BJP is the largest political organisation in world and party base is increasing day by day as the political activists from opposition parties and youth are joining the BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and play a lead role in nation building said Kavinder Gupta. He added that J&K used to get maximum share of funds as compared to other states but unfortunately even after 72 years it lacked in growth and is far behind of many states in the country. Successive Governments in J&K never tried to be self-reliant and focussed on the revenue generation which was possible. The wrong policies led the State to be at begging stage only and the reason simply the provision of Article 370 and corruption level in the State, said Gupta.

He said the workers in BJP are backbone to the party and every worker has to play a different role. He cautioned the general public about the false propaganda the rival parties are making on the issue of abrogation of Article 370.The joining program was organised by BJP Satwari Mandal general secretary Capt.(Rrtd) Kehar Singh.

Yudhvir Sethi, State general secretary, in his welcome address said, it is due to the clean and good governance of the Narendra Modi Government and the able leadership of party chief, Amit Shah that the BJP has become the single largest party in terms of primary membership. He said Prime Minister, Modi led India has become a strong nation in every respect and his policies & initiatives are being endorsed by almost all the countries of the world.