IGP Jammu Zone reviews security scenario in Rajouri-Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh conducted 3-day extensive tour of Rajouri and Poonch districts to review the security scenario in twin border districts.

The IGP was accompanied by DIG Rajouri –Poonch Range and other senior police officers of the twin districts. During his tour, the IGP interacted with police officers/personnel and later chaired a meeting with police officers of both districts. He conducted on the spot assessment and reviewed the present security scenario in both the districts in view of the present situation in the State.

He also held introductory meeting with all the territorial officers of both districts to review the security arrangements. The officers were directed to keep close surveillance over the activities of OGWs, mischief mongers, miscreants and trouble creators so that law and order is maintained at any cost. He also responded to the specific issues raised by the participants and discussed various issues relating to crime scenario and other aspects of police administration.

During the meeting, the IGP emphasized on the issues relating to behaviour of police officials and their service towards the general public. He also stressed upon the police officers to deal with the crime related incidents strictly and ensure their disposal quickly.

The IGP also interacted with the member of civil society during his visit and made an appeal for maintenance of law and order in their respective areas. He also attended public meetings at Poonch, Mandi and Mendhar. The people dwelled at length about police related issues.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Jammu Zone complimented people for their cooperation with police. He also emphasized to be vigilant on the border and defeat the notorious design of enemy by supporting the police and security agencies. He also stressed upon the youth to participate in sports and constructive activities.

IGP Mukesh Singh also complimented DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, SSP Rajouri, SSP Poonch and other territorial officers for their good work in maintenance of peace and urged them to make further efforts to strengthen police-public relation in the area.