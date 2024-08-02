Usman Majid resigns from Apni Party

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, Usman Majid, resigned from the party today.

In a statement issued here, Majid stated that the decision to resign has been carefully considered and reflects a unified stance among the members in Bandipora.

“The former members of the Apni Party in Bandipora believe that this step is necessary to realign their efforts and strategies in a manner that better serves the best interests of the people of Bandipora,” he said.

“The next course of action will be determined in the coming days after thorough and deliberate consideration with the existing cadre and well-wishers. This period of reflection and consultation will ensure that any future steps are taken with the best interests of the people of Bandipora. The goal is to forge a path that is more attuned to the aspirations and expectations of the people of Bandipora,” Majid said.

Majid, the former Minister, has garnered the full support and faith of the unit. “The members have unequivocally expressed their confidence in his leadership and vision for Bandipora. They believe that under his guidance, they can better advocate for the development and welfare of Bandipora and its residents”.