Sham Lal for promotion of Dogri at admn, school level

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Sham Lal Sharma, BJP vice-president and former Minister held a Janata Darbar at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

Sham Lal Sharma was accompanied by BJP spokesperson, Rajni Sethi, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan convener, Dil Bahadur Singh Jamwal, Health & Medical Cell convenor, Puneet Mahajan and Mahila Morcha secretary, Prerna Nanda.

While listening to the public grievances in the Janata Darbar, Sham Lal Sharma lauded the LG administration for granting land rights on the Government land to the WPRs, hereby, now ensuring proprietary benefits to all the sections of displaced persons of 1947, 65, and 71 till date. He also lauded the decision of the LG administration to issue an order for the segregation of Khads in the issue of Gair Mumkin Khads.

He said that the Modi Government is steadfast to sort out the public issues in the shortest time possible and the BJP Jammu & Kashmir has also deputed its senior leaders to hold Janata Darbars to listen to the public grievances on a daily basis.

Sharma especially focused on the need to prioritize Dogri at the State level, while impressing that the administration has to take the pro-active measures to promote Dogri in the region. While attending to the deputation of Dogri scholars, who requested the advertisement of the posts of Dogri lecturer at the Higher Secondary level, he was apprised that a single post is advertised for 466 Higher Secondary Schools.

Various other deputations from Doda apprised about the non-availability of doctors at NTPHC, construction of link road at Mathwar, new electric poles at Dewal Mahore, amendment in waiting list of JeS, JKPSI, FAA, BLW, regarding 4km road at Poonch, protection wall at Trikuta Nagar, Mark 2 hand-pumps repair at Sungal Akhnoor, repair of middle school at Miran Sahib, regarding Social Welfare Department Kalakote, repair of Tube Well at Gangyal, excessive electric bills, relief in fire incident case, upgradation of school at Sang Talab, street damage due to heavy rain at Paloura, renewal of gun license, blacktopping at Jallo Chak, etc.

Rajni Sethi said that the Party is fully committed in addressing the day-to-day problems being faced by the people in general.

Dil Bahadur Jamwal shared that more than 40 deputations visited the party headquarters to present their issues before the party leadership.

Puneet Mahajan said that many issues represented were sorted out on the spot and telephonic and written communications were made with the concerned departments for the others.

Prerna Nanda highlighted the issues presented in the Janata Darbar.