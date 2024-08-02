Bhalla lauds Manpreet for winning Gold in World Strength Lifting C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Raman Bhalla, JKPCC Working President, honoured Manpreet Singh Samrat for winning a gold medal at the World Strength Lifting Championship in Kazakhstan. The felicitation ceremony highlighted Manpreet’s achievement, which brought significant pride to Jammu and Kashmir. Bhalla praised the local talent but raised serious concerns about the region’s sports infrastructure.

Bhalla criticized the state of sports facilities in J&K, pointing out that many stadiums and training centers are in poor condition due to inadequate maintenance. He contrasted this with the well-maintained sports infrastructure in other States, which he believes supports the development of athletes more effectively. Bhalla urged the Government to take urgent action to improve and maintain sports facilities, particularly in rural areas where infrastructure is lacking.

He emphasized the need for better oversight and accountability in the utilization of funds allocated for sports development. According to Bhalla, without addressing these infrastructure issues and ensuring proper management, Jammu and Kashmir risks failing to nurture future sports talents. He called for a renewed focus on building and maintaining sports facilities to foster a robust sports culture and support young athletes in the region.