GoI ignoring grave crimes committed against Hindus in J&K by terrorists: PK

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Panun Kashmir (PK) today urged Government of India (GoI) to have a serious look at its own political and strategic perspectives about the separatist and terrorist war in Jammu and Kashmir and immediately shun those formulations and approaches that help in the making of ecosystem of support for terrorism and separatism in J&K.

“It is true Pakistan is involved in the campaign of internal subversion but it is also true that many aspects of the outlook of GoI create conducive space for this internal subversion to flourish”, PK Chairman, Dr Ajay Chrungoo told reporters here, today along with its senior leaders P L Koul Budgami, Raj Nath Raina Daya Krishan and Koul.

He said GoI has consistently denied the genocide perpetrated on Hindus of Kashmir and persisted calling religious cleansing of Hindus from Kashmir as migration. What can be a better support to the genocidal terrorist establishment than this willful act of GoI? asked Chrungoo.

He said the message is glaringly clear that GoI’s strategic and political outlook thinks it prudent to ignore the grave crimes against humanity committed against Hindus in J&K.

“When GoI devised the employment policy for Hindus displaced from Kashmir it made it such that it was remotely a policy of employment and predominantly a policy of hostaging destitute Hindus to a Muslim communal order so that a cosmetic secular texture is imparted to it. In this policy employees are not employees but have become a captured mass of enslaved humans,” he said.

Chrungoo said no leader of BJP Government in J&K has ever chosen to visit a Hindu victim of terrorism. What strategic or tactical perspective has this approach served for BJP? It has only helped in the process of cancelling the State and political establishment for those segments of population which are direct targets of terrorism. What else can nourish the ecosystem of terrorism more than this approach” he asked?

“GoI decided to look towards the other side when Muslim demographic invasion of Jammu was launched. BJP Government which initially earned political support for opposing the demographic assault of Jammu chose to follow its predecessors when it came to power. It went a step ahead by conferring national awards on those political leaders that facilitated demographic invasion,” he alleged.

PK urged GoI to look into its own policy structures which have been useful to terrorists including its latest suicidal manoeuvres to befriend Jammat-i-Islami.

PK recognised the reality that ecosystem of terrorism gets help from outside and the bitter truth that this ecosystem has germinated by getting nourishment from policies and persons existing inside. This internal component needs to be destroyed as a foremost imperative.