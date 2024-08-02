Kashmir Women Cricket League commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: The Kashmir Women Cricket League 2024 commenced at the iconic Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here today. The opening ceremony was attended by the GOC of 31 Sub Area, who served as the chief guest, and VK Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, was the guest of honour. The dignitaries unveiled the league’s trophy, officially marking the start of the tournament.

Running from August 1 to 8, the league features 12 teams and 160 women cricketers from across the Kashmir region. The event aims to enhance the profile of women’s cricket, encouraging participants to demonstrate their skills and sportsmanship. By promoting this league, the Army and its partners intend to support gender equality and empower women through sports.

Organized in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), Ujala Cygnus Hospitals, and Hope Alive NGO, the league underscores a concerted effort to develop women’s cricket and foster a competitive spirit among players. The tournament not only highlights the growing talent in the region but also reflects a broader commitment to positive social change and women’s empowerment in sports.