Youth ends life by hanging himself

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 1: A youth ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Roun Domail, here today.

The deceased, identified as Bhushan Sharma (25), son of Hem Raj, was found hanging in his house. On being informed by the family members, Police shifted dead body to hospital for postmortem and other legal formalities.

Cause of provocation behind the extreme step could not be ascertained while Police have registered a case in this connection for further investigation.