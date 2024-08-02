GoI grants National Quality Certification to 2 hospitals of Kupwara

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, Aug 1: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Govt. of India has accorded National Certification under LaQshya -Labour room quality improvement initiative to two hospitals of Kupwara district , in recognition of ensuring quality and respectful Maternity Care in the Labour Room and Maternity OTs.

The two hospitals which bagged the prestigious National Quality Certification under LaQshya are CHC Sogam and CHC Kupwara.

CHC Sogam got the highest 90.67 per cent over all score in maternity OT meeting all criteria, followed by the labour room which got 89.5 percent overall score. While as CHC Kupwara (SDH) got 84.83 percent over all score in labour room and 86.83 over all score in maternity quality.

These facilities were assessed by a team of highly qualified and empanelled assessors from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India in the month of April 2024.

District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan has congratulated the staff of both the hospitals for this achievement.

She has impressed upon all medical facilities of the district to work with added dedication for implementation of LaQshya standards in labour rooms and maternity OTs, so that maternal and newborn health is further improved.

DC further said that all efforts are being made to strengthen the health care delivery system in the district.

Earlier on July 22, 2024, two SHCs of the district, SHC -AAM Putshai and SHC-AAM Shaloora had bagged the prestigious National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS)certificate from the centre for creating good health facilities for people living in their respective areas.