Usha launches new iChef range of premium kitchen appliances

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, Oct 27: Usha International launched five new innovative kitchen appliances under its latest premium iChef range, in a function held here today.

The newly launched products will be exclusively available at select Reliance Digital stores across India, in major cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mangalore, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Lucknow and Vizag.

The new products launched include, iChef Steam Oven, Heater Blender, Smart Air Fryer 5.5L, Smart Air Fryer – Digital 5L and Programmable Kettle

Speaking at the launch of iChef range, Sachin Anand, Senior Vice President – Retail & Company Shop at Usha said, “This move reiterates Usha’s commitment to premiumisation and offers consumers the best-in-class technology that empowers them to make informed and healthy choices. Given their extensive reach and robust nationwide presence, Reliance Digital was the most obvious choice to collaborate with, and we are delighted to have them as our exclusive retail partner.”

Reliance Digital spokesperson said that we at Reliance Digital constantly endeavour to bring the best and the latest in technology for our customers across India. With the exclusive launch of the Usha iChef range, customers can now walk into our stores and experience kitchen solutions that are designed to not only deliver delicious meals but also uphold their commitment to a healthier lifestyle.