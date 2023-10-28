Visit SMART bazaar to turn this festival into a bestival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: On the eve of festival season, the SMART Bazaar is inviting its customers to visit there and turn their festival into a bestival.

In a handout issued, SMART Bazaar is always a leader in the saving category. It is one-stop shopping destination for a wide range of categories, including staples, packaged food, home & personal care, fruits, vegetables, dairy, apparel, homewares, home furnishing, small appliances, Luggage, etc.

Customers have no need to think twice before walking into a SMART Bazaar; regardless of the day, weekday or weekend, beginning of the month or the end, you can rest assured that you will get the lowest prices on all your shopping needs and is offering sugar for just Rs 9 per kilo on shopping of Rs. 1999, every day.

SMART Bazaar roped in Madhuri Dixit as their brand ambassador and launched their brand campaign, “SMART Bazaar Chaliye”. The bazaar is offering big savings, B1G1 on sweets, a dry fruit gift pack, a combo of 5 kg of rice and 1L oil at Rs. 949, 50% off on the non-stick range, a 3-piece hard trolley luggage set at Rs. 5999, Diwali fashion starting at Rs. 149 onwards, etc.