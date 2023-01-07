Ashok Gupta

Urban gardening is the practice of growing plants in an urban environment.You may be surprised to know that urban gardening has a positive impact on economy,environment and food security and above all it may act as a hobby and gives individual mental satisfaction.

In the history, urban gardening was used as response to food shortages.The infamous victory gardens were planted throughout the United States during the World War I and World War II to respond to food pressures. During the peak period,the victory garden saw as many as 6 million people participating in the movement.It produced nearly 10 million pounds of fruit,vegetables and accounted for almost 50% of the grown produce at that time. Now a days urban gardening is not just used for more than just food security but in reducing the stress levels.Urban gardening can be done in a community yard front as well as backyard, rooftop of a house or any other designated area kept for this purpose.Even the simple art of planting a plant on a balcony or window can be a great start in this field.People love to do this,that is why sale of plants and planting material is doing a huge business and has become a status symbol to keep flower pots in the house.

Tips for starting an urban garden

Growing plants requires care and affection,luckily they require only three basic requirement light,soil and water. Sunlight is crucial in this activity. Find an open place, may be balcony, where the plant has access to at least 6 to 8 hours of sunlight daily. Plants can be grown on roof(terrace gardening),window planters,patios and in hanging baskets also. Soil depth is the key,shallow rooted plants requires at least 6 inches of soil depth. Soil content is vital, potting soil is lighter and drains excess water better than regular ground soil.

Incredible benefits

You start learning a unique skill of growing a nutritious organic food/flowers and will learn the art of growing it and you can educate the children.This art is worth learning and teaching. Grow food in a limited space,it teaches you that you do not need a lot of space to grow food.There are techniques like vertical gardening, hydrophonic that utilises spaces well.

Grow healthy food and flowers. Growing your own food with your own hands means you can grow healthy,nutritious food for your family.

Reduces stress and anxiety.Urban gardening helps in reducing stress and helps in having physical exercise.

Build community.Urban gardening helps in bringing men, women, children’s, friends, families and neighbours to come on a common platform in enclosed colonies and residential flats.

At present I am maintaining a urban garden on my roof in Gandhinagar.Where I am growing fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers and at presently spending two hours in the morning in my roof garden.This helps me to remain physically fit and get fresh vegetables, herbs and flowers for my daily puja. At last, I would say urban gardening helps in reducing the carbon foot point of the food system by reducing fossil fuel consumption besides providing you the fresh flowers, vegetables and fruits.

(The author is former Director Floriculture Jammu)