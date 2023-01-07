The Lungoti Gang (Story of four musketeers)

Arjun Singh Rathore

On an average we as a human being meet atleast around two strange people every week, which comes to hundred odd people in a year. But out of this number how many we make friends, perhaps a couple. And again in an average life span of seventy years this number at this average should go to 140, but in reality we all end up by making friends to whom we can count on our finger tips. People today are becoming so selfish that it has become difficult to call anybody my best friend. Everybody tries to exploit others. The people whom you regard as your best friends often prove otherwise.True friends have become as rare as the dodo. A search for them is bound to fail. However, if there is somebody whom we can call our friend, we are lucky. To have a good friend is worth a million dollar, even more.This is a story of four friends Vicky, Vishu, Nitu and Aju.

Like Vicky and Vishu, Nitu and Aju became friends during childhood, which started even before joining their respective schools from the pre-nursery days.Usually childhood friends are just some children who we spent time with and share some common interests. They are more like our playmates than soul mates. On the contrary, college friends are some important people with whom we share a really strong bonding and become close to.

But the story of these four is different like a pure Hot & Sweet sauce. Their friendships started in pairs. Vicky and Vishu landed in a public school on the same day and became friends, whereas Nitu and Aju’s friendship started from a children park even before getting admission in the school in kindergarten on the same day.

With the time all four of them landed in the same college on the same day and the friendship of two different pairs shaped into a strong bonding which is still growing even after 33years. They all are in their early fifties but when they meet they behave more like teenagers who are ever ready to explode.

Both pair of friends in childhood begin as concrete relationships based on pleasurable experiences. As children while growing-up, their friendships evolved into a more abstract concept, one based upon mutual consideration and psychological satisfaction. The role of their friendships played throughout life became important, multifaceted and profound, and it’s still growing with every passing year. They have everything in their friendship. Their funda is “Dosti tab takDostinahi jab takDostkoDhokana do.” The target for gossip among them is always the man who is missing the night out. Still maintaining their friendship and remaining friends into adulthood is truly magical, because “Jab bohutachiDostihona, tho Dost kikhushgaltiyannazaraandazkar dyne chaheye.”

Their childhood friendship will last forever, in much the same way that any relationship can. They have lived up to hold onto their childhood friendship even into adulthood. For one thing, they know more about each other than most people they will ever meet in their life.

Today all four are well settled in their respective fields, Vicky is a successful businessman, Vishu is working with an MNC, Nitu is well renowned lawyer of the town and Aju is into banking. As on date their children too have grown up, with a couple of them already started their professional careers and rest are just knocking on their professional doors, but the four musketeers have yet to grow-up. They still meet each other with a heart and habits of a child.

Their friendship is full of sense of belonging and purpose. Their mischievous reactions boost happiness and reduce stress. They often encourage confidence and self-worth among themselves. They help each other cope with traumas, serious illness, job stress or the death of loved ones.

A recent study published by the Aalto University School of Science in Finland and Oxford University found that for both men and women, the age of 25 is when most of us start losing friends. Unfortunately, it’s much more common for friendships to change throughout your lifetime, especially during your twenties. That’s normal!Researchers call this a “peak” point, and as we get older, our group of contacts begin to drop. As we grow older, we are more engaged in building our business, career and or taking care of our family and just can’t see many of our friends as much as you used to anymore. That is completely normal and expected.

We begin dropping friends for the rest of our lives, although there is a small plateau at the age of 45 to 55 years old. Interestingly, at younger ages, men have more friends than women, but from the age of 39 upwards, that trend is reversed. At this point, both genders are only calling around 12 to 15 people each.

Friendship is often underrated, considering the tremendous impact it has on our wellbeing. Early-childhood friendship is something that is frequently overlooked as a positive developmental influence. We don’t always realize how attached young children are to their friends.Research shows the importance of friendship, and its impact on mental and physical health. Preschool friendships are helpful in developing social and emotional skills, increasing a sense of belonging and decreasing stress. People who feel lonely or socially isolated, tend to be more depressed, have more health issues and may have a shorter lifespan. Having a great support system in the shape of a healthy friendship can help us deal with those hardships that everyone faces at some point.

In the present race of survival to live, we all must have something like a gang of lungoti friendship with whom we can share our emotions. There is no age to making friends, so make new friends, but keep the old, if not as sole mates than at least like chuddy-buddy friends.