UPSC reviews arrangements for civil service prelims exams

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Apr 6: With the UPSC CSE examination to be held in Leh for the first time, a two-member team of UPSC is in Leh to review arrangements for conducting the CSE prelims 2021 in Leh.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Leh Shrikant Suse, who is the custodian-cum-coordinating supervisor for Leh centre, chaired a meeting in which the UPSC officials gave a detailed presentation on various issues concerning the successful conduct of the examination. The points discussed during the meeting include the role and responsibilities of coordinating supervisor, invigilators, venue supervisors, local inspecting officers, police and postal department.

The SOPs for the entry and exit of candidates, sitting arrangements, the safe storage and handling of the question booklets and OMR answer sheets, the deployment of security and the COVID-19 guidelines were discussed in the meeting. The UPSC officials also impressed upon all exam functionaries to contact the UPSC control room in case of any issues and assured to provide an early response to resolve the matter.

The UPSC team would visit EJM Degree College and Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS), which are the centres for UPSC CSE prelims 2021 in Leh, for the venue audit.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Leh Sonam Chosjor, Additional SP Leh Tashi Phunsog, Deputy Director Employment Leh Rigzin Spalgon, District Treasury Officer Leh Simarjeet Singh, Deputy Director District Motor Garages Leh Dr Zulfikar Ali, Assistant Superintendent Post Office HQ Leh Arvind Kher, Assistant Professor CIBS Lobzang Tsultrim Bhutia, Assistant Secretary JK BOSE Tashi Tundup and Principal EJM College Leh Tashi Ldawa attended the meeting.