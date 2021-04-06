Nitishwar reviews preparedness for Shri Amarnathji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: In view of the expected increase in the number of pilgrims during Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2021, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today reviewed the preparedness for augmenting the logistics and facilities for the pilgrims, at Raj Bhavan here.

The meeting was attended by P K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; M Raju, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Sarmad Hafeez, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department; Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, Anantnag, Srinagar, Kulgam, Bandipora, and Ganderbal in person and through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary sought details about the preparedness put in place for enhancing the capacity for accommodating the expected high number of pilgrims in this year’s yatra. It is estimated that close to six lakh pilgrims could visit the Holy Cave for paying obeisance to Lord Shiva.

Directions were also issued along with the timelines to start the works at the earliest for increasing the number of holding capacity district wise along with proper sanitation and drinking water facilities for the pilgrims.

All the Deputy Commissioners were asked to project the additional financial requirement through proper channel so that the work could be completed in the stipulated time frame.

The Principal Secretary directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to explore the possibilities of pre-fabricated, pre-engineered structures of high quality to be used for construction of toilets along the National Highway and at accommodation sites for the pilgrims.

The meeting also discussed the provision of RFID cards for pilgrims and service providers for extending the best possible services to the pilgrims during the yatra.