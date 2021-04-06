Govt reconstitutes Standing Comm

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir today re-constituted the Standing Committee to assess the proposals for administrative approval to the revised cost of projects.

Headed by Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, the seven-member Standing Committee shall assess the reasons for time and cost over-run against the pre-defined parameters so as to reduce the scope for discretion and open ended cost and time escalation.

It shall undertake detailed examination of the basis/reasons for cost and time over-runs before recommending the accord of administrative approval to the revised cost of projects valuing above a given threshold to ensure an element of structured accountability in project implementation and fix responsibility of the concerned officers in every case, in which the over-runs are not justified.

Administrative Secretaries of PWD, PDD, Jal Shakti, Planning Development & Monitoring Department and Development Commissioner, Works are Members of the Standing Committee, Administrative Secretary of the concerned department shall be the Member Secretary.