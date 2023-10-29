Uproot Cong, support BJP for all-round development of Rajasthan: Bali Bhagat

Excelsior Correspondent

AJMER, (Rajasthan) Oct 28: Senior BJP leader and former Minister, Bali Bhagat, emphasized the need of the hour to liberate Rajasthan from the grip of a corrupt and directionless Congress Government.

Addressing a workers’ Sammelan in Ajmer today, Bali Bhagat, who also serves as the Prabhari for Ajmer in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls, requested the wholehearted support of the electorate to propel Rajasthan into becoming one of the leading states in the country. He pointed out that the track record of BJP Governments in various states and union territories demonstrates their expertise in fostering high-quality development. If the people here offer their support to the party, Rajasthan is poised to join the ranks of highly developed states in the country, he added.

The former Health Minister emphasized the urgency of removing the Congress party from its current role in harming Rajasthan’s economy. He asserted that the BJP is the only viable option, especially for nationalists, as it has a proven track record of providing clean and corruption-free governance with a singular focus on ensuring development, progress, and peace – all of which are paramount needs of societies in today’s world.

Bali Bhagat implored the local electorate to support the BJP candidates in the upcoming elections, assuring that this support would lead to an unprecedented improvement in basic amenities and facilities. He emphasized, “A victory for the BJP is a victory for the people.”

Subsequently, a meeting of senior leaders from all three Mandals of Ajmer South (SC) constituency was convened at the residential office of BJP candidate Anita Badel.

Bali Bhagat urged party workers to concentrate their efforts on polling booths in every corner of the constituency, ensuring the party’s success. He underscored the importance of connecting with voters on a personal level, understanding their grievances, and articulating how the BJP’s policies and candidates could address these issues effectively. He encouraged party workers to be attentive listeners and passionate advocates for the party’s vision.