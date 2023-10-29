Visaxpert opens its branch in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Visaxpert, a prominent name in study abroad consultation, today announced the opening of its newest branch in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

“This strategic expansion is in response to the growing demand from students in Jammu and Kashmir looking to pursue higher education in foreign countries,” said Sunil Arora, MD of Visaxpert, while talking to media persons, here today.

With a specialization in Study Visas for countries including Canada, Australia, Germany, Denmark, and the USA, Visaxpert has its head office in Ludhiana and is steadily growing with branch offices located in Pathankot, Moga, and Amritsar.

“With over a decade in the industry, this is our 5th branch. We recognized the challenges students from regions like RS Pura, Vijaypur, Poonch, Banihal, Srinagar, Udhampur, Rajouri, and more faced in traveling to Punjab for consultations. This new branch is our way of reaching out to them,” said Sunil Arora.

Manish Pathania, Director of Visaxpert, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing genuine, reliable, and transparent processes. “Sending young students to foreign countries is a significant responsibility. Our success stories from all over India are a testament to our capabilities. The Jammu branch aims to provide local youth with better educational opportunities and help,” he said

Informing about their direct collaborations with universities worldwide, Pathania emphasized that they strictly adhere to all protocols and procedures, ensuring the best for their clients. “The youth from J&K stand to benefit greatly from the expertise and mastery of team Visaxpert,” he added.

Responding to questions, Sunil Arora also highlighted the flexibility offered by foreign universities based on the percentile score and chosen course. Many universities offer fee waivers and flexible study timings, allowing students to work alongside their studies if they wish, he added.

The new branch in Gandhi Nagar Jammu, in addition to visa counseling, will also cater to the training and testing needs of students aiming to clear the mandatory IELTS and PTE exams.