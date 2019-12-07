Uphold Constitution, democratic values: Rana

Death anniversary of Babasaheb observed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 7: National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today described Indian Constitution as essence of the world’s largest democracy and called for imbibing and upholding its high essence of rich democratic values, inclusiveness, equality and social justice.

“Adhering to these will be biggest tribute to the architect of the Construction of India Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar”, Rana said while paying homage to the visionary statesman on his death anniversary at a function held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan this morning while describing him as Father of Indian Democracy.

The Provincial President said Babasaheb cannot be confined in the myopic prism on party lines, as he belonged to India, lived for India and envisioned great future for India.

He elaborately dwelt upon the life and political struggle of Bharat Ratna Ambedkar, saying he worked tirelessly for fostering egalitarian society and shedding caste discrimination in the country. The great visionary ensured that the fruits of democracy reach all segments of society with opportunities of flourishing in every sphere under the ambit of robust democracy, he said, adding that the ideology of the legendary leader was just and humane, which is needed to be emulated and carried forward by working towards creating a society based on equality and social justice.

He said that Babasaheb has left an indelible mark by his contribution to ameliorate the lot of down trodden and weaker segments of the society. His unflinching commitment towards social justice brought about a revolutionary transformation in Indian social fabric and helped in carving out a society with avenues of progress for all, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, senior National Conference leader and Chairman SC/OBC Cell Babu Ram Paul highlighted the glorious contribution of Dr Ambedkar in heralding a new dawn for people of India in general and weaker and down trodden segments of society in particular. He said the efforts of Babasahib yielded dividends in terms of creating opportunities in every sphere of activity for the weaker sections, which made a big turnaround the politico-social landscape of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Co-Chairpersons SC Cell Vijay Lochan, who organised the function, urged the people to emulate the spirit of togetherness and shed the tendencies of hatred and intolerance for making India a better place to live.

Offering tributes to Baba Saheb, former MLA Swaran Lata described him the messiah of poor and down trodden who put in his best to ensure their socio political empowerment.

Tarseem Khullar, National Conference Leader while paying tributes to Babasaheb recalled tireless efforts of the architect of the constitution in ameliorating lot of marginalized and under privileged sections of the vast Indian society. He said his philosophy of equality and social justice is more relevant now than ever before.

The function was marked by showering flower petals at the portrait of Babasaheb.