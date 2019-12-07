Secretary PWD inaugurates road, lays foundation of 2 others

*Inspects progress of work on GMC Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Dec 7: Commissioner Secretary to Government, Public Works Department, Khurshid Amed Shah today inaugurated a newly constructed 2 Km long road from Badoon crusher to Khudiraman.

He also laid the foundation stone of 7 Km double lane road from Rajouri to Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) and 5 Km road from GMC Rajouri to BGSBU.

Chief Engineer PWD Nasir Ahmed Goni, SE PWD PC Tanoch, Executive Engineer PWD Rajouri, Mohammad Zubair, Assistant Executive Engineer Rajouri Mehmood Sarwar and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

The SE PWD informed that the estimated cost of double lane road from Rajouri to BGSBU is Rs 26.70 lakh , while the estimated cost of road from GMC Rajouri to BGSBU is Rs 8.60 crore.

Similarly, the cost of Badoon crusher to Khudiraman road is Rs 1.08 crore. It was further informed that all these three roads have been approved under languishing project scheme.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Secretary also visited the Government Medical College Rajouri to take stock of the progress of work on the upcoming campus building. The work on this project is being executed by the PWD at an estimated cost of Rs.139 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said that roads are vital for socio-economic development of an area. He asked the concerned officers to work with dedication and make concerted efforts to ensure timely completion of the projects for the larger benefit the people.