Upgrade the internet connectivity

Sir,

Now more than a year passed when Article 370 and Article 35A were abrogated. Enough time has also passed when the state was converted into a union territory. Nothing major except stray incidents happened after this political change. Therefore, the authorities at the helm of affairs should seriously think of upgrading the internet connectivity. If not 4G, let them go for 3G first. Since the spread of Pandemic, the student-class is going through their studies only online. And they suffer due to poor connectivity. Even employees working from home face such difficulties. There is no reason now for restricting us within the poor connectivity of 2G.

You are claiming that Jammu and Kashmir, as a union territory, is on the path of fast-track progress. But visibly there is no huge advancement which the eyes can catch. When we are talking of 5G outside Jammu and Kashmir nowadays, we are still stuck at 2G. It is injustice.

Raveesh Rasgotra

Reasi