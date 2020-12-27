Of ration cards

Sir,

One ration card one nation is the talk of the day. Earlier it was one-nation one elections. It is all good and healthy steps both for the poor and for the financial expenditures. Day in and day out, we have been asked to be in queues for making one card or the other, sometimes Aadhar, sometimes election photo identity card, pan card and other various cards. Making of cards have always put the people standing in long queues. Of late, it was insurance card of which no details are yet and are not issued yet. Prime Minister Narendra Mod is concentrating on helping the poor in general and making the country move forward in various sectors and departments. However, being in queues, for making different cards has not stopped yet. How better it would have been if all citizens of India would have only one card for multipurpose works. One nation one card that saves government from extra work and financial burden and the people in general from mental pursuit they are facing often.

Ankit Gupta

Kathua