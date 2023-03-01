Union Minister reviews developmental scenario of Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Mar 1: Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications, Devusinh Chauhan, today conducted an extensive tour of Udhampur to review progress on development works being executed under Centrally Sponsored Schemes and other flagship programmes in the district.

Union Minister took a comprehensive sector wise review of ongoing mega development projects in the district with directions to the officers for ensuring expeditious completion of these vital works.

Union Minister reviewed current status of different schemes being taken up by various departments in the district. He asked the Deputy Commissioner to monitor all ongoing development works and get feedback from the concerned district officers on daily basis. He directed the concerned departments to mobilize their men and machinery for effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100 per cent eligible beneficiaries.

While reviewing progress on roads being constructed under PMGSY and PWD sectors, Union Minister directed the concerned authorities to expedite the progress on all works to achieve set targets within the fixed timelines. He also reviewed progress on Jal Jeevan Mission and directed for speeding up the process of its implementation.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Krittika Jyotsna, gave a sector wise detailed PowerPoint Presentation on various ongoing development works being executed by different departments in the district. She also briefed about the progress on mega projects including Pollution Abatement of Holy River Devika, Yoga International Convention Centre Mantalai, Chenani Sudhmahadev road (NH-244), NH-44 Udhampur to Chenani, Integrated Development of Tourist Facilitation centre at Mantalai and others.

Union Minister, later, inaugurated newly constructed Rs 176.50 lakh election building with storage Godown for EVMs and VVPATs at DC Office Complex.

Enroute, Union Minister also visited Jan Aushadi Kendra at Chenani. He interacted with the doctors and staff members there and enquired about the facilities being provided to the general public.

Union Minister distributed Sehat cards among the beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

At Sudh Mahadev, Union Minister conducted public outreach programme which was attended by PRIs and general public.

During the interaction, PRI members projected several issues and demands which included mobile network problem in the area, marketing of local products, pending liabilities under MGNREGA works, implementation of JJM, special package for development of Panjthirthi, shortage of staff in different departments, promotion of pilgrimage, adventure, religious and rural tourism in the area, opening of village wise ration depots, regularization of daily wagers and NYCs, widening of Patnitop, Sanasar road and related issues.

Union Minister said that Yoga International Centre and Chenani Sudh Mahadev road project will steer this area to new heights of growth and development giving a big boost to tourist footfall besides generating employment opportunities for local youths. He said the PRIs are acting as bridge between the government and the public thus ensuring enhanced progress and prosperity in rural parts.

Union Minister, while responding to public issues, asked the concerned officers for resolving the demands and grievances projected by the people during the public outreach programme.

Union Minister also distributed Mamta kits under BBBP, Sports Kits under Khelo, Pass books under Sukanya Samridhi Yojana, wheel chairs besides handing over power tiller machines to the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Lastly, Union Minister visited the International Yoga Centre and took a round of all the components and inspected the progress on ongoing works.