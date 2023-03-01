Apni Party assesses performance, discusses future strategy

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 1: Apni Party assessed its performance and discussed future strategy in a district level convention held at the party headquarters in Srinagar here today.

The Party president Syed Mohd Altaf Bukhari presided over the meeting while the prominent leaders who were present on the occasion included senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir, vice president Usman Majid, general secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial president Mohammad Ashraf Mir, District president Srinagar Noor Mohd Sheikh, Media advisor Farooq Andrabi, senior leader and Chairman DDC Srinagar Aftab Malik, State convenor Haji Parvez, Provincial president for party’s women wing Dilshada Shaheen, Provincial president of the party’s Youth Wing Khalid Rathore and all the incharges of constituencies in Srinagar.

While taking the feedback from the constituency incharges, the leaders had thorough deliberations over important party matters, and outlined future strategy to strengthen the party.

Speaking on the occasion Bukhari said, “Apni Party has a distinction of being J&K’s only political party that earned peoples’ trust in a very short span of time after it was established on March 8, 2020. We are grateful to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for having faith in us and trusting our candid agenda even though some miscreants tried their best to spread propaganda against the Apni Party at the beginning. But just three years down the line, the same people who tried to spread lies against our Party are now ashamed by seeing that this party is gaining public support and acceptance with each passing day across J&K.”

Bukhari urged the party leaders and workers to work hard to strengthen the party further. He said, “We have a long way to go and much to achieve in the near future in order to make Apni Party a genuine alternative in the political spectrum of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Hassan Mir urged the party leaders and workers to intensify their political activities and public outreach programs to remain connected with the people at grass root level. He said, “Ours is a party of masses, therefore, we must be well linked with the masses. Our key agenda is to ensure people’s well being in terms of striving for peace, development, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Party leaders Usman Majid, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Mohd Ashraf Mir, Noor Mohd Sheikh and Haji Parvez also addressed the meeting.