JMC bans use of less than 120 microns of plastic bags

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 1: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has banned use of less than 120 microns of plastic bags in the Municipal limits Jammu and the ban will be enforced from March 3 in letter and spirit.

Announcing this here, today Jammu Mayor, Rajinder Sharma said that the vendors using below 120 microns plastic bags will be imposed a fine to the tune of Rs 5000 while the common man found using it will be panelized Rs 500 and a public representative will be fined Rs 10,000 if found using plastic bags of less than 120 micron.

Rajinder Sharma said under the Plastic Waste Management rule the less than 120 micron plastic is banned and the Jammu Municipality is going to enforce the same in letter and spirit.

Mayor said a fortnight long campaign was launched in the city in this regard and from today a march was taken out by JMC in Municipal wards of the city in which besides him, Deputy Mayor, Baldev Singh Billawaria, councilors and officers of JMC participated. This march will conclude on March 3 and after that the enforcement of ban on below 120 micron plastic bags will be enforced fully and those found violating the order will be punished under rule.

Mayor said the imposition of fine to the tune of Rs 5000 for vendors, 500 for common man and 10,000 for public representatives was decided in the General House meeting of GMC recently.

Rajinder Sharma said the meeting was also held with all the line departments including Pollution Control Board (PCB), Government Railway Police (GRP), Police, Sales Tax Department, Enforcement Department of JMC and District Industries Centre (DIC) and their cooperation has been sought in enforcement of total ban in the city.

The GRP has been asked to make a constant vigil at Lakhanpur , Nagri and also check buses to ensure that the plastic bags are not smuggled in Jammu. Sanitation Wing of JMC has been asked to ensure that plastic bags are not used by vendors at Fruit and Sabzi Mandis while DIC has been asked to ensure that below 120 micron plastic bags are not made in the industrial centre.

Mayor said that a three member Committee has been framed for a ward comprising of Enforcement Officer, Sanitary Inspector and Supervisor to enforce the ban. Total 30 teams have been constituted in this regard, he added.

He said the people of Jammu are cooperating with the JMC in enforcement of ban.