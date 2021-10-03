Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh addressing a gathering at Billawar on Sunday.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh addressing a gathering at Billawar on Sunday.
Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh addressing a gathering at Billawar on Sunday.

Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh addressing a gathering at Billawar on Sunday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR