LG Manoj Sinha interacting with the protesting NHM employees outside GMC Jammu on Sunday . -Excelsior/Rakesh

By
Daily Excelsior
-
LG Manoj Sinha interacting with the protesting NHM employees outside GMC Jammu on Sunday . -Excelsior/Rakesh
LG Manoj Sinha interacting with the protesting NHM employees outside GMC Jammu on Sunday . -Excelsior/Rakesh

LG Manoj Sinha interacting with the protesting NHM employees outside GMC Jammu on Sunday . -Excelsior/Rakesh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR