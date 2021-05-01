Union Minister Jitendra Singh Recovers From COVID-19, Gets Discharged From Hospital

NEW DELHI: After recovering from COVID-19, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on May 1 said that he has been discharged from Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon. Singh, who holds multiple portfolios, including Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office and is also the Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur constituency, had tested positive for the virus on April 20. While taking to Twitter on Saturday, he said that after spending two weeks, he has been discharged and further expressed his “deep appreciation” and “gratitude” to resident doctors and the entire medical team for monitoring his condition day and night.

In a series of tweet, Singh thanked Dr Sushila Kataria and Dr Naresh Trehan for taking care. He also thanked the paramedics, nurses and attendant staff who looked after him. “Last but not the least, a word of acknowledgement to all those whose prayers helped me sail through these trying times,” he said.

I have been discharged today from Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon after spending two weeks there.

I owe to express my deep appreciation and gratitude to Resident Doctors and the entire medical team headed by Dr Sushila Kataria who painstakingly monitored my condition, day and

