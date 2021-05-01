Two feared drowned as truck falls into stream along Jammu-Srinagar national highway

BANIHAL/JAMMU: Two persons are feared drowned after a truck rolled down into a fast-flowing stream along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, police said on Saturday.

A truck on the way to Srinagar from Jammu skidded off the road and fell into deep gorge before landing into Bishlari Nallah near Hingni bridge in the Ramsoo area around 9.40 pm Friday, a police official said.

He said a rescue operation was launched immediately but neither the driver of the truck nor his helper was found inside the damaged and submerged truck.

The rescue operation is on and further details are awaited, the official said. (agencies)