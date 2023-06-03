Union Jt Secy visits Doda, interacts with PRIs, District Admn

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, June 3: Exhaustive interactions with various stakeholders besides visits to Water Supply Schemes, related infrastructure marked the conclusion of three day visit of Union Joint Secretary, Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region and Central Nodal Officer (CNO) for Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA), ‘Catch the Rain’ (CTR), Angshuman Dey, and Gargee Sharma, Scientist D, CGWB, member of Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, to the district.

During their visit in the district, they interacted with almost 8000 students and teachers, BDC Chairpersons, DDC Councillors, Sarpanchs, Panchs, Pani Simitis, common masses besides officers and officials of the district administration.

On final day of their visit, they inspected GSRs, FHTCs, gravity lines, filter plants, Water Supply Schemes and other infrastructure under Jal Jeevan Mission. They met panchayat people at Dhar Chobia Village and also toured Jai Valley on the last day of their visit.

Union Joint Secretary conducted a detailed assessment of various crucial aspects of the program and reviewed implementation of the programme in the district. He reviewed the financial and physical progress achieved, so far, in the district and appreciated the efforts of the district administration and other stakeholders in effectively implementing the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

He also visited Amrit Sarovars, Water Sources, Streams, Rivers, Forests, Jai Valley and other important places in the district. He launched plantation drive at Bhalla tehsil of Bhaderwah sub district.

During the visits, Union Joint Secretary sensitised the locals about the need for water conservation, its judicious use, protection of water sources and rain water harvesting to make safe and sufficient water available in future. He asked the PRIs to plan under various developmental schemes for conservation of water and rain water harvesting. He also emphasised wider publicity and awareness on the importance of rain water harvesting and its techniques.

He also launched a unique campaign among the students called “Mai Be Pani Champion”. He asked the students to share their stories and activities in conservation of water and under Catch the Rain campaign.

District Development Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, presented a detailed report on the steps being taken up by the district administration to harvest the rain water and recharge the ground water in the district.

DC informed that all the building constructions within the municipal limits of Doda, Bhaderwah and Thathri have been ordered to have mandatory rain harvesting mechanisms in place. He said that every household in rural areas has built soakage pits near their homes under MGNREGA in the previous financial year. Extensive awareness campaigns are being run in schools through Prabhari Officer to motivate the students to imbibe in them the habits of water conservation, he added.

DC furtehr informed that 85 Amrit Sarovars (sacred ponds) have been established last year by the administration. Besides, there is target of constructing one Amrit Sarovar in all of the 237 Panchayats of the district during current financial year, he added.

It was informed that the district has successfully restored 1021 water bodies through various agencies such as RDD, IWMP, Jal Shakti, Horticulture, Agriculture and Forest departments. Additionally, the district aims to restore 792 water bodies this year besides geo-tagging of all 492 water bodies in Doda.