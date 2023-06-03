Mega Education Festival held at Handwara

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, June 3: In order to provide counseling and guidance to the students and parents of Kupwara district regarding their careers and admissions, Indian Army in collaboration with District Administration Kupwara Saturday organized a mega education festival “Edu-Fest 2023” at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Handwara.

Edu-Fest 2023 was organized to provide a platform for the students of North Kashmir to learn about various careers and admissions in different courses offered by leading colleges and universities across the country.

Over 20 colleges from Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bangalore and Dehradun participated in the event and provided career counseling. The colleges also offered scholarships to deserving students. The scholarship will benefit the students who have cleared 12th class exams and are looking forward to higher education in different fields.

The event generated tremendous enthusiasm and was appreciated by the residents of North Kashmir especially Kupwara district.

Students from Handwara, Rajwar, Qaziabad, Rafiabad, Sopore and other parts of North Kashmir participated in the event. Hundreds of students participated in the educational Festival and availed career guidance. Students were excited to see a variety of career options.

The Chairman, District Development Council (DDC), Irfan Sultan Panditpori was the chief guest at the occasion while Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray was the guest of honor.

Brigadier, 7 Sector, Brigadier Vikrant Patil, DDC Member Mawar, Khurshid Ahmad Dar, Chairman Handwara Municipality, Masroor Banday, Commanding officer (CO) 30 RR, Col. Ankur Panday, CEO Kupwara, A.H Fani, Principal Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Handwara, Mohammad Rafiq Mir, Heads of various Consultancies, and concerned officers and a large number of students and parents participated in the festival.

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman DDC Council Kupwara, Irfan Sultan Panditpori expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army and district administration Kupwara for conducting such a Mega student counseling festival in the district. He stressed for holding more such festivals so that students of this border district get benefitted. Chairman urged upon the student community to take advantage of this programme.

The Deputy Commissioner Kupwara in his address advised students to focus on choice, interest and personality while selecting courses and careers as it is the deciding phase of life for students.

Brigadier Vikrant Patil while addressing the gathering passionately emphasized the importance of Edu-fest as a catalyst for shaping aspirations of young minds in Kashmir. This is the second time the Indian Army has organized Edu-fest.